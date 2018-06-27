Kit Keenan, daughter of Cynthia Rowley, launching her own line

“What people my age want and need is reinvention, and thinking about the trends and what people wear right now. Especially with young people, our style is changing with trends all the time, so I wanted to have a freer form of what a brand meant,” she says. “The idea for the brand is every single time I do a launch, it completely changes. I want it to be for the girl whose style is always changing, because one day I’m wearing a dress, and the next day I’m wearing pants and a bucket hat. And I wanted to challenge myself to really reinvent clothing every time I design it.”