Lacoste teams up with Mickey, Minnie Mouse for their 90th anniversary

As reported, Mickey Mouse’s milestone is being celebrated around the world with events, exhibits, activations and merchandise, from companies such as Forever 21 and Vault by Vans to Rag & Bone. Marc Jacobs has launched a Mickey-inspired collection, as has Target Corp. Terez, Legos, Sugarfina and Ample Hills Creamery, who are among the other brands paying homage to Mickey, leading up to the official birthday on Nov. 18.