Macy’s relocates, reopens at Westfield Century City mall

Even as Macy’s is shuttering stores, it moved forward with the expansion and reopening of its Westfield Century City location.

The 156,000-square-foot, two-level unit — representing an addition of 50,000 square feet from the retailer’s previous space at Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City — brings a Bluemercury spa, home and new brands into the men’s and women’s departments.

The redone and relocated department store is part of the mall’s $1 billion redo, which also includes a remodeled Bloomingdale’s and the eventual relocation of Nordstrom from the Westside Pavilion to Century City expected in October. The mall’s recent first-phase completion saw the opening of some 25 retailers.

Macy’s new Century City store adds two My Stylist offices on each level.

The second floor, which contains women’s, kids and the new home department, includes a dress department to cater to the large swath of customers in the area who shop the store for events.

“We’re a big social dress store because we have a lot of studios across the street. We have a lot of the awards-season customer that comes here to shop,” said store manager Negin Shahabikia on a recent walk through of the new space. “We’re surrounded by the Platinum Triangle. There’s Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills and Bel Air so that customer really parties and it has historically been a big business for us.”

New fashion brands added to the mix were those the department store retailer hopes will elevate the store’s assortment to remain relevant to the trade area. DKNY, Trina Turk, Nanette Lepore, Free People and BCBG Max Azria are among the lines new to Century City.

Downstairs sits men’s, fine jewelry and cosmetics with Michael Kors and Armani Exchange among some of the new brands added in there.

While Shahabikia cited the affluent Platinum Triangle neighborhoods, the store also reaches Century City’s large base of office workers within walking distance of the center. That’s why the store’s peak times fall between the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. when customers shop the store on their lunches and then again after the workday, she said.

