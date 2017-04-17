Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio party at Neon Carnival during Coachella

Amped up by Saturday performances by the likes of Lady Gaga, Bon Iver and Gucci Mane, Coachella Valley Arts and Music festival partygoers continued their Bacchanalia streak at the Neon Carnival, sponsored by Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio.

Thousands of revelers descended upon the Desert Resorts Airport in Thermal, Calif., for the DJ-helmed, no-holds-barred extravaganza, which lit up the desert skyline with its can’t-miss Ferris wheel and amusement park rides. The Brent Bolthouse-produced event, now in its eighth year, attracted a celebrity-filled crowd including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joan Smalls, Halsey, Alexander Wang, G-Eazy, The Weeknd, Taylor Hill, Vin Diesel and Diddy.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Lauren / WWD / REX / Shutterstock Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Miguel and Nazanin Mandi (Lauren / WWD / REX / Shutterstock)

A Tinder-themed matchmaker bumper car ride drew the likes of Sofia Richie and friends, while Alessandra Ambrosio and her pals hit the giant slide. Meanwhile, DNCE’s Joe Jonas was spotted fueling up on pizza, following a day of party-hopping with girlfriend, “Game of Thrones” starlet Sophie Turner, including a stop at Republic Records and SBE’s The Hyde Away.

Partygoers including Aaron Paul (one of the first arrivals of the night with his wife, Lauren), Scott Eastwood and James Franco, who all politely declined requests to be interviewed or photographed, took in the scene from their perch in the star-packed VIP bleachers, rubbing shoulders with the likes of former Coachella headliner Drake, who made an appearance after midnight with his entourage following a surprise performance with Future earlier that day.

G-Eazy Lauren / WWD / REX / Shutterstock G-Eazy G-Eazy (Lauren / WWD / REX / Shutterstock)

Jourdan Dunn, who was spied at Nylon’s Friday night bash, arrived with her model pals in tow, while Coachella alum Halsey was hard to miss with her cropped pink ‘do, Asos bra top, Norma Kamali pants and Doc Martens. Other style standouts included a Saint Laurent-clad Miguel, who stopped by with his wife, model and swimwear designer Nazanin Mandi, and Neon Carnival veteran and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Jhené Aiko, who sported a Dries Van Noten jacket with sandals from her collaboration with Teva. What drew her to the event again this year? “The music and the rides,” she said, before vanishing into the crowd.

Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption NoMad collaborates with Curtis Stone Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form.

ALSO

12 cannabis skin-care products worth trying

2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Desert wear

The looks of Coachella: from not-so-basic black to full floral maximalism