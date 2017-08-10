Obey brand makes first foray into stand-alone retail with month-long Melrose pop-up shop

Streetwear-inspired clothing brand Obey has taken up residence on Melrose Avenue for a month-long pop-up.

The brand on Thursday evening is expected to celebrate its first foray into stand-alone brick-and-mortar in the city along with the launch of its Debbie Harry x Obey women’s collection, with artist Shepard Fairey on hand to DJ the private launch event.

The concept shop, at 7400 Melrose Avenue, totals 1,000 square feet and will have in stock pieces from the collaboration with Harry in addition to other items from the fall collection for men and women. A collection of zines will be available from various artists and publishers, including Never Press, Studio Number One and Animals Mag. Additional events are also planned for the space.

WWD A look from the Debbie Harry x Obey collection. A look from the Debbie Harry x Obey collection. (WWD)

The company’s collaboration with Harry was first disclosed last year.

“I’ve been a Blondie fan my whole life and have collaborated with them in the past, which has been a dream come true. But working with Debbie on this project has been totally inspiring,” Fairey told WWD at the time of the collaboration’s announcement. “She’s been very involved and hands-on for the whole process, just another display of her incredible talent.”

The 25-piece collection includes a mix of pieces ranging from a $9 enamel pin bearing Harry’s face to a $275 red suede motorcycle jacket. There’s also a high-waisted romper with side cut-out details retailing for $106, bomber jacket ($150) and utility dress ($73) cut from a print designed just for the collection. The rest of the offering includes an assortment of hoodies and tops bearing various photos of Harry.

The Obey concept space is expected to remain open through Sept. 3.

