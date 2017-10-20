Pedro García launches temporary Nordstrom shop-in-shop at Westfield Century City

Third generation shoemaker Pedro García was in Los Angeles this week to celebrate the opening of a temporary Nordstrom shop-in-shop, as the Spain-based company aims to further develop its business locally.

“In recent years this has been one of our main markets,” García said of California, pointing to a coastal climate mirroring where the company is based. “The idea is to keep developing the business, going a little bit more deep even though we know that we don’t want to go crazy with production. We want to keep delivering the quality we deliver.”

García’s grandfather, also named Pedro García, started the business in 1925, building a brand focused on the tradition of craftsmanship that’s been passed down to now the company’s third generation. The quality and style hasn’t gone unnoticed with the label seen on celebrities such as Lana Del Rey, Drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt and Sarah Jessica Parker. The line — ranging from flats to heels — are made in the company’s factory in Elda, Spain, and sold at retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Net-a-porter, Neiman Marcus and David Jones among others.

The company this week celebrated the temporary pop-in at Nordstrom’s new store at Westfield Century City. García will be in Scottsdale, Ariz., today at Nordstrom’s Scottsdale Fashion Square pop-in and then will fly to the Houston Galleria next week for the third Nordstrom pop-in.

García, who serves as creative director, runs the business with his sister Mila, who serves as chief executive officer

The company’s desire is to now understand the U.S. market even better so that it may refine its business strategy, García said. The company is also weighing its options for pop-ups in either New York or Los Angeles.

“This is something we have right now on the table with my sister, developing a business plan for the next three, four years,” García said. “I would say the pop-up strategy, we are still deciding what [market] goes first. Obviously, America is one of our main goals.”

Part of the plan also calls for collaborations. A collection with Temperley London for London Fashion Week could be due out as early as the end of this year, with a Lane Crawford capsule expected to arrive within the month.

ALSO

A collection of fashion pieces celebrates the opulent lifestyle of Gianni Versace

Los Angeles fashion weeks' bright spots include armor, angels and a zippy collection of convertible clothes

Gwen Stefani takes a look at her style and what makes her eyewear line stand out