Sarah Jessica Parker to open stand-alone boutique in Las Vegas

Sarah Jessica Parker is expanding her brick-and-mortar business. The actress, producer and fashion entrepreneur is to open a stand-alone store at the Bellagio resort and casino in Las Vegas in August. The boutique will house her many fashion ventures under the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker moniker.

Handbags, shoes and apparel will be included in the assortment. The Las Vegas store is Parker’s second tie-up with MGM Resort properties. In December, she opened her first SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store at the newly opened MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The Las Vegas unit will move into a space previously occupied by accessories boutique La Scarpa.

Parker said of the new location in a statement: “On the heels of our first SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique opening in December, we are thrilled to be opening the doors to a second stand-alone store with MGM Resorts at Bellagio in Las Vegas this summer.

“Having our own store has long been a goal we’ve worked toward and it feels like a dream to be able to do it twice in less than 12 months with such brilliant partners. The expertise, guidance and support that MGM Resorts has brought to the table are unparalleled and we’re honored to be taking this massive next step with them.”

Randy Morton, president and chief operating officer for the Bellagio, said: “We are honored Ms. Parker and her team chose Bellagio to debut SJP on the West Coast. The boutique at MGM National Harbor was an immediate phenomenon, creating an energy and excitement rarely found in the retail world. The opportunity to bring Ms. Parker’s brand and passion to Bellagio complements our commitment to creating wow moments for each guest that walks through our doors.”

SJP collection was founded in 2014 as a shoe line by Parker and Manolo Blahnik U.S. president George Malkemus III.

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Artisans achieve the perfect balance in their live-work rental in Watts Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

ALSO

Coach to buy Kate Spade for $2.4 billion

Paris Hilton, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Kris Jenner and Tommy Hilfiger turn out for star-studded Race to Erase MS gala

William Murray Golf is full of random, unexpected delights – just like Bill Murray