Original '90s supermodels close the Versace show as a tribute to Gianni Versace

Donatella Versace had some extra support from those iconic supers that go by their first names — Naomi, Claudia, Cindy, Carla and Helena, who closed the designer’s spring show on Friday, marking a tribute to her late brother Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death.

Wearing the lamé dresses that Versace made famous, they first struck statuary poses on cubes at the end of the catwalk. As Donatella took her bow, they walked the length of the runway with the designer as she received a standing ovation and stadium-worthy cheers from guests.

Versace was also celebrated by her peers, designers Alessandro Michele, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Anthony Vaccarello. The Italian designer personally invited them to the show, they said.

Stephane Feugere / WWD Carla Bruni, from left, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen closed the Versace show. Carla Bruni, from left, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen closed the Versace show. (Stephane Feugere / WWD)

“We grew up with Gianni and Donatella is a friend, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Piccioli said. “I really enjoy being a guest at a show. Alessandro already had his show [for Gucci on Wednesday], mine is in a week [for Valentino], but I still like sitting up here in the front.”

“Gianni is wonderful and Donatella is a lovely person, a great woman,” concurred Michele.

Vaccarello, who before joining Saint Laurent last year was Versus Versace’s creative director, said he was “super happy and super honored to be here.”

Amber Valletta, Lewis Hamilton and Princess Charlene of Monaco also attended the show.

