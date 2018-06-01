Victoria’s Secret Angels aplenty toast Russell James’ new book

The photographer himself, for one, was relishing his moment. “It probably took about five minutes to concept, but it probably took about 18 years to shoot,” he said of the book’s images. “[The selection process] for me was to look for images that caught the vibe and essence of what it’s really like backstage, on a personal level for the girls. The tension, the excitement and also the family vibe. What I think [people] don’t see is it’s so big in the front of the stage, but it really works because it’s a small vibe. It’s a family collective and people who get together and who get really close and protect each other. That’s what I wanted to try and show. Everybody gets nervous; everybody is vulnerable. I’ve seen Gigi, Bella and Kendall sitting in a closet, and I was like ‘What are you doing?’ and they were like ‘It’s so overwhelming.’ And I was like wow, if it was overwhelming you guys, it can overwhelm anybody. So it’s really quite extraordinary.”