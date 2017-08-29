Zadig & Voltaire, Annelise Michelson launch jewelry collaboration

Zadig & Voltaire will release its collaboration with Annelise Michelson later this week. The designs — created to accompany Zadig & Voltaire’s fall 2017 collection — are priced from $188 for a pair of hoops to $418 for a choker. The collection — with an aesthetic based in sculpted wire — comprises six styles in total, with multiple variations on hoops, as well as a bangle, choker and a single statement earring.

Zadig & Voltaire artistic director Cecilia Bönström said of the collaboration: “For me, Annelise Michelson is the new talent of French jewelry design. What struck me in her designs is the very strong identity she already has and her style has a very pure and architectural touch to it that I love. Her pieces are all very unique. Sometimes it can be tough to unite two creative worlds and as much that her creations are strong, she also has a very strong personality, but we fit immediately.”

Michelson added of the tie-up: “I immediately felt a strong connection with Cecilia. The Zadig & Voltaire woman is naturally incarnated in her as the brand’s artistic director. She is innately feminine yet rock, sophisticated and modern. Our understanding of each other aesthetically was evident since our first meeting. She has been a source of inspiration for me since the day we met.”

DAN & CORINA LECCA / WWD Zadig & Voltaire fall 2017, featuring the Annelise Michelson collaboration. Zadig & Voltaire fall 2017, featuring the Annelise Michelson collaboration. (DAN & CORINA LECCA / WWD)

ALSO

Dior launches digital ‘Love Chain’ initiative

Target is shedding Merona and Mossimo and adding new brands instead

Mayweather fashion: The boxer jumps into the ring with Philipp Plein