This year, the best restaurant in the world is American

Amy Scattergood
Eleven Madison Park in New York City was awarded the top spot on the annual list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, which was announced Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia.

Chef Daniel Humm and co-owner Will Guidara’s American restaurant moved up on the list, surpassing chef Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana in Italy, which was No. 1 last year. Spanish restaurant El Celler de Can Roca — which was No. 1 in 2015 — came in third.

The list has been published by the World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy since 2002, and is based on feedback from more than 1,000 international chefs, restaurateurs and food writers, who vote based on personal dining experience. The complete list actually covers twice the ground, including 100 restaurants, but the top 50 are given special attention and praise.

This is the first time an American restaurant has come in first since Thomas Keller’s Yountville, Calif., restaurant French Laundry took top honors in both 2003 and 2004. In 2014, the top award went to Rene Redzepi’s Copenhagen restaurant Noma, which recently closed.

Along with Eleven Madison Park, other American restaurants on this year’s list include: Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York (No. 11), Le Bernardin in New York (17), Saison in San Francisco (37), Cosme in New York (40), Momofuku Ko in New York (58), Estela in New York (66), Benu in San Francisco (67), French Laundry (68), Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare (82), Atelier Crenn in San Francisco (83), Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena (84), Per Se in New York (87) and Manresa in Los Gatos (90).

Other awards given this year include: Heston Blumenthal of the Fat Duck in London received the 2017 Diners Club lifetime achievement award; Ana Roš, of Hiša Franko in Slovenia was named world’s best female chef; Barcelona restaurant Disfrutar took the One to Watch award; and Dominique Ansel was named world’s best pastry chef.

The 2017 top 50:

  1. Eleven Madison Park, New York
  2. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy
  3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
  4. Mirazur, Menton, France
  5. Central, Lima
  6. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain
  7. Gaggan, Bangkok
  8. Maido, Lima
  9. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
  10. Steirereck, Vienna
  11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, New York
  12. Arpège, Paris
  13. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, Paris
  14. Restaurant André, Singapore
  15. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
  16. D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil
  17. Le Bernardin, New York
  18. Narisawa, Tokyo
  19. Geranium, Copenhagen
  20. Pujol, Mexico City
  21. Alinea, Chicago
  22. Quintonil, Mexico City
  23. White Rabbit, Moscow
  24. Amber, Hong Kong
  25. Tickets, Barcelona
  26. The Clove Club, London
  27. The Ledbury, London
  28. Nahm, Bangkok
  29. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
  30. Arzak, San Sebastian, Spain
  31. Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris
  32. Attica, Melbourne
  33. Astrid y Gastón, Lima
  34. De Librije, Zwolle, Netherlands
  35. Septime, Paris
  36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
  37. Saison, San Francisco
  38. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain
  39. Relae, Copenhagen
  40. Cosme, New York
  41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai
  42. Boragó, Santiago
  43. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
  44. Brae, Birregurra, Australia
  45. Den, Tokyo
  46. L’Astrance, Paris
  47. Vendôme, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
  48. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
  49. Tegui, Buenos Aires
  50. Hof van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium

