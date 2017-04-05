This year, the best restaurant in the world is American

Eleven Madison Park in New York City was awarded the top spot on the annual list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, which was announced Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia.
Chef Daniel Humm and co-owner Will Guidara’s American restaurant moved up on the list, surpassing chef Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana in Italy, which was No. 1 last year. Spanish restaurant El Celler de Can Roca — which was No. 1 in 2015 — came in third.
The list has been published by the World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy since 2002, and is based on feedback from more than 1,000 international chefs, restaurateurs and food writers, who vote based on personal dining experience. The complete list actually covers twice the ground, including 100 restaurants, but the top 50 are given special attention and praise.
This is the first time an American restaurant has come in first since Thomas Keller’s Yountville, Calif., restaurant French Laundry took top honors in both 2003 and 2004. In 2014, the top award went to Rene Redzepi’s Copenhagen restaurant Noma, which recently closed.
Along with Eleven Madison Park, other American restaurants on this year’s list include: Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York (No. 11), Le Bernardin in New York (17), Saison in San Francisco (37), Cosme in New York (40), Momofuku Ko in New York (58), Estela in New York (66), Benu in San Francisco (67), French Laundry (68), Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare (82), Atelier Crenn in San Francisco (83), Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena (84), Per Se in New York (87) and Manresa in Los Gatos (90).
Other awards given this year include: Heston Blumenthal of the Fat Duck in London received the 2017 Diners Club lifetime achievement award; Ana Roš, of Hiša Franko in Slovenia was named world’s best female chef; Barcelona restaurant Disfrutar took the One to Watch award; and Dominique Ansel was named world’s best pastry chef.
The 2017 top 50:
- Eleven Madison Park, New York
- Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy
- El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
- Mirazur, Menton, France
- Central, Lima
- Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain
- Gaggan, Bangkok
- Maido, Lima
- Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
- Steirereck, Vienna
- Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, New York
- Arpège, Paris
- Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, Paris
- Restaurant André, Singapore
- Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
- D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil
- Le Bernardin, New York
- Narisawa, Tokyo
- Geranium, Copenhagen
- Pujol, Mexico City
- Alinea, Chicago
- Quintonil, Mexico City
- White Rabbit, Moscow
- Amber, Hong Kong
- Tickets, Barcelona
- The Clove Club, London
- The Ledbury, London
- Nahm, Bangkok
- Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
- Arzak, San Sebastian, Spain
- Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris
- Attica, Melbourne
- Astrid y Gastón, Lima
- De Librije, Zwolle, Netherlands
- Septime, Paris
- Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
- Saison, San Francisco
- Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain
- Relae, Copenhagen
- Cosme, New York
- Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai
- Boragó, Santiago
- Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
- Brae, Birregurra, Australia
- Den, Tokyo
- L’Astrance, Paris
- Vendôme, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
- Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
- Tegui, Buenos Aires
- Hof van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium
