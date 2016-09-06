Restaurant news: Josef Centeno's new vegetable restaurant, a new beverage-and-breakfast in Koreatown

Here’s what’s been happening in the Los Angeles food and drink world:

Josef Centeno is at it again: Seriously. Josef Centeno, the culinary king of downtown Los Angeles, the man behind Bäco Mercat, Orsa & Winston, Ledlow and Bar Ama, is opening another restaurant. More specifically, he has decided to close Ledlow for a few days and turn it into two restaurants. Ledlow has been closed since Sunday and will reopen Thursday as Ledlow, a 24-seat restaurant with a whiskey-oriented bar and a more focused menu; and P.Y.T., a new vegetable-focused restaurant located in the remainder of the Ledlow space. According to Centeno, the name could stand for “pretty young turnip” or “pretty yellow tomato” or “pass the yams, Ted.” “I mostly just like the acronym,” he said in a recent statement. So we’re still unclear on the name, but we do know the inspiration behind it. His first restaurant job was at a vegetarian cafe in Austin, Texas, when he was in college. There will be mostly vegetable dishes on the menu, with a couple of chicken, meat or seafood dishes from specific producers available on a limited basis. After the remodel, Ledlow will continue to serve breakfast and breakfast pastries, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. P.Y.T. will be open for dinner to start, and Centeno plans on adding a lunch service soon after. 400 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-7015, www.ledlowla.com.

A new B&B with cocktails: We’re all familiar with the B&B, or bed-and-breakfast. Well, now there’s a bed-and-beverage B&B in Koreatown. The Walker Inn, the speakeasy at the back of the Normandie Club that’s been open for a little more than a year and a half, has just acquired 10 hotels rooms. Proprietors LLC and 213 Hospitality, the two cocktail powerhouses behind the bar, can now offer guests a place to rest their wobbly legs after a few drinks. Located inside the adjacent Hotel Normandie, the 10 rooms were all designed by Ricki Kline of Design + Build and feature different themes. For example: One ‘70s-inspired room includes a turntable, a vinyl selection, dark wood and taxidermy. And each room has a mini-bar with a selection of ready-to-consume cocktails made from the Normandie Club and the Walker Inn, as well as liquor chosen by the bar teams and tools you may need to make cocktails (mixing glass, shaker tin set, bar spoon). Everything is shoppable, and yes, you can get a packet of ibuprofen. The rooms are accessible through the Walker Inn or through Hotel Normandie. Reservations are available now. 3612 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 263-2709, www.thewalkerinnla.com.

Doma Kitchen heads to Marina del Rey: The Manhattan Beach restaurant known for chef Kristina Miksyte’s European and Central Asian dishes (think borscht and lagman Uzbek lamb noodle soup), is moving to Marina del Rey after having been in the Manhattan Village for the past two years. Owners Angie Corrente and Stan Mayzalis say they needed a bigger space to accommodate more customers. The current location of Doma Kitchen will close Sunday; the new restaurant will open this fall in the Marina Marketplace on Glencoe Avenue. You’ll still be able to order the borscht, but expect new menu items, later hours and an extended drinks menu. 4325 Glencoe Ave., #8, in Marina del Rey, www.domakitchen.com.

Your new late, late-night happy hour with brownies: Westbound, the bar that opened in early May at the One Santa Fe complex in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District, is taking the concept of late-night happy hour and pushing it even later — it doesn’t start until midnight, and it goes until 2 a.m. On the menu are a selection of classic cocktails priced at $10, including a Gold Rush, made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, honey syrup and lemon juice. And to go with your midnight cocktail, midnight snacks: fried pork rillette ($9), purple potato chips with mustard seed aioli ($7) and beef tartare ($15). And if you stick around til 1 a.m., the bartender will hand over some free freshly baked brownies topped with toasted meringue. 300 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 262-9291, wwww.westbounddtla.com.

More news: Cava Grill, the fast-casual chain known for its Mediterranean-ish, on-trend bowls (Sriracha Greek yogurt, cauliflower quinoa tabouleh) will open a location at the USC Village opposite the campus on West Jefferson Boulevard in mid-2017. Border Grill in Santa Monica is closing in October, after 26 years. Golden Boys Chinese, the Chinatown pop-up by chefs Hunter Pritchett and Adam Midkiff, is popping up at Dellun Chow’s Daw Yee Mynamar Corner in Silver Lake later this month.

