Three Weavers finds a way to grow without losing its craft beer street cred

Co-founder and brewmaster Alexandra Nowell says, “We were always in a constant state of expansion.” The partnership with the unique CANarchy collective — a group of craft breweries that’s among the 10 largest producers of craft beer in the country — provides capital support to push Three Weavers into the next stage of growth, but more importantly Nowell says it is the access to a brain trust of brewing industry veterans with expertise in production, operations and business, that she’s most excited about.