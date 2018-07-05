Cucina Italiana: The joy of eggplant. Try making a <i>timbale</i>

Before either of these experiences, my acquaintanceship with eggplant was limited to tiny cans of Progresso caponata, whose ebullient, colorful exterior hinted at the flavor within. For some reason caponata, the luxurious olive and caper studded appetizer of fried eggplant, was a ubiquitous accompaniment to Scotch and soda in Silver Lake in the 1960s. The can was handed to me by my mother with a fork and a nudge of her head indicating the location of the can opener. I did what was required and was rewarded by a strange mélange of tender, oily cubes that were slightly sweet, slightly sour. How mom got me to eat the unattractively colored stuff at the age of 9 is a mystery. But the texture hooked me, as did the understanding at that young age that eggplant was a kind of sponge, able to soak up an outsize amount of flavor. The other appearance of eggplant in my childhood was eggplant Parmesan, which tended to be a leaden affair of heavily breaded eggplant layered with copious amounts of mozzarella and overly cooked tomato sauce.