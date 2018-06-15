Tarts, salsa, jam and more ideas for apricots, now in season

What to cook: At their ripest, apricots are a simple but perfect snack, served alongside a few napkins to help with each juicy bite. Slice the fruit to add sweet notes to a salad, or halve and grill apricots to caramelize the sugars before serving alongside a scoop of ice cream. Turn the fruit into a shrub — a sweetened, vinegar-based drink also called "drinking vinegars" — or add diced fruit to a summer sangria or tossed as part of a sweet/savory salsa. If adding to a tart, galette or crumble, the skins are easily removed before using: Score the base of each fruit with an X, then place in boiling water just until the skin begins to curl. Remove the fruit to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking and peel the skin away as soon as the fruit is cool enough to handle.