Edible flowers: Stuffed, fried and baked recipes for squash blossoms, now in season

What's in season: Before zucchini and other squash begin to flood market stands later in the summer, you can find their vibrant orange and yellow preludes — squash blossoms. The large but delicate flowers should be used quickly after bringing them home, no more than a day or so after purchase. Flowers with long, slender stalks are male blossoms; the blossoms with the hint of a baby squash at the end are female. The blossoms are typically available from late spring through the warmer days of early fall.