Homemade pita bread is so much better — and easier — than you might think

At Lodge, they use natural levain, or sourdough, for all their breads and pastries but have altered that recipe for home bakers who may not have the time or inclination to play with sourdough. The difference, and it’s a crucial one, is that they let the dough rise overnight in the refrigerator, where it slowly builds structure and flavor. There’s no olive oil in the dough — splash some on after you bake the pitas instead — and you don’t knead it, just mix it up, let the mixture rest a few times in the bowl, portion the dough into pieces and put them into the refrigerator overnight. Hence the need for patience.