24 of the best cookies in L.A. to crush your sweet tooth
Cookies are the ultimate bringers of joy. These days, Los Angeles is flush with standout bakeries ready to satisfy every type of cookie craving. The cookie scene here has gotten so competitive that a handful of East Coast shops have relocated to get in on the action.
Last summer, famed New York bakery Levain landed on Larchmont Boulevard with dense 6-ounce cookies embellished with coconut flakes, gooey chocolate and caramel. Lines are constant at James Beard-nominated Gusto Bread in Long Beach, with customers stocking up on sweet and savory pastries that draw from the owners’ Mexican and Argentine heritages.
On a corner in West Adams, one of L.A.’s newest bakeries, Fleurs et Sel, pulls inspiration from France with fat, chewy cookies that weave floral ingredients with nostalgic flavors. And then there are the reliable neighborhood bakeries that have long perfected their recipes for crumbly almond and comforting oatmeal cookies, crispy biscotti and more.
During the pandemic, many returned to the nostalgic practice of baking, using cookie and bread dropoffs as a way to briefly connect with friends, family, neighbors and other fans of fresh baked goods. For some, their talent proved so impressive that they decided to leave their previous careers and pursue opening bakeries and other sweet-centered shops.
Cookies are an accessible treat for whenever you need a little something sweet, available as an individual snack or in assorted boxes for special occasions. A cookie from one of L.A.’s star bakeries ranges from $3 to $5 — an easy impulse to pursue. From towering cookie sandwiches to jammy cookies that burst with the flavors of the season, here are 24 of our favorite cookies to seek out across L.A.
Alfajor de nuez at Gusto Bread
It’s the alfajor de nuez that might best represent the couple’s respective Mexican and Argentine backgrounds. As with his polvorones, Enciso uses walnuts for the alfajores, the South American sandwich cookies that are typically extra-soft, melt-in-your-mouth and pale (as in no browned edges). Gusto’s alfajores are nutty, soft but toothsome and slightly browned. The walnuts and the toasty edges complement the thick, extra-dark caramel between the two cookies. Go early for the widest selection, especially since the James Beard Foundation recently nominated Gusto for a 2024 award in its outstanding bakery category.
Amaretti ai pignoli at Eagle Rock Italian Bakery & Deli
The small deli and market was founded in 1949, then purchased by Nick Cafarchia in 1961; his sons, Anthony and Vito Cafarchia, now run the operation and use their father’s amaretti recipe, which has remained untouched for decades. The bakery team hand-makes a spread of roughly a dozen Italian and other classic deli cookies in a constant rotation throughout the day, filling the cases with rainbow cookies, macaroons and jam cookies, plus cakes, pastries and holiday specials. The pignoli, however, are always a top seller and can be purchased individually or by the pound. Try the pistachio version, which is also gluten-free, to switch things up — though you’ll find it hard to top the classic pignoli.
Anzac biscuit from the Pie Room by Curtis Stone at Gwen
It’s Stone’s favorite cookie that he and his team bake, and it takes the chewy route (some bakers make them crisp). His take uses the traditional ingredients of Lyle’s golden syrup, butter, oats and sugar — and then adds golden raisins for more texture, flavor and moisture. The chewy, golden, large flat disc is almost caramelized along its base, and there’s barely any flour holding the melange of shredded coconut, oats and those plump raisins together. While Stone and his team are readying the Pie Room’s permanent location, you can still find the Anzac and other banger baked goods during the Pie Room’s current residency in Gwen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and at select local farmers markets.
Buckwheat financier at Colossus Bread
Molasses ginger snap at Gjusta
Spelt thumbprint at Proof Bakery
