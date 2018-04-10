Culinary SOS: Crab cakes from the Watercolour Grillhouse in Florida

Reader Andrea Bardack can't stop thinking about the crab cakes she and her mother had at the Watercolour Grillhouse at the Clearwater Beach Marriott Suites on Sand Key in Florida. And the preparation is certainly a hard one to beat: Generously portioned, lump crab meat is flavored with fresh chives and cilantro along with a bit of Old Bay seasoning, the cakes dredged in panko bread crumbs and pan-fried. The cakes are served over a colorful bed of vegetables and topped with a bright Key lime mustard sauce. The sauce "was so tangy, it really enhanced the flavor of the crab," Bardack wrote when she asked us to get the recipe.