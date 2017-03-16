Green garlic is in season. We have recipes

What’s in season: Green garlic may look a bit like scallions or spring onions, but they’re actually an immature version of garlic bulbs, ranging in size from slender plants to thicker stalks with the bulbs just beginning to fill out. Green garlic started out as the leftover trimmings in newly planted garlic fields, as plantings were thinned to give others space to mature. Because the green garlic is fresh rather than dried (as are mature garlic bulbs), the flavor is much more subtle and less concentrated than standard garlic cloves. Green garlic is generally in season throughout the spring months.

What to cook: Slice or chop slender stalks of green garlic and toss with a salad or add last-minute to a soup or stew, or wilt the garlic to add flavor to a vegetable or rice dish. Peel away any dry outer layers of thicker stalks, and cook the garlic slowly in butter or olive oil for a simple sauce to serve over fish or pasta.

What’s on the horizon: Mounds of strawberries are beginning to show up at stands; varieties, including Seascape and Gaviotas, will continue to improve, with more pronounced flavor and increased sweetness as the season peaks in the next few weeks.

