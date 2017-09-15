Tomatillos are in season. We have recipes

What’s in season: Peel back their paper-like husks, and tomatillos look almost like a vibrant green tomato. A cousin of the tomato and the Cape gooseberry, tomatillos are known by a variety of names, including husk tomatoes, jam berries and Mexican green tomatoes. Underneath the outer skin, the interior is firm and slightly sticky, with a scent reminiscent of freshly picked herbs. Tomatillos can be found much of the year, but their main season generally ranges from early summer through fall. Allowed to mature, the vivid green shade of each fruit might shift to yellow, red and even purple.

Salsa, pozole, tacos and more: 12 recipes for tomatillos >>

What to cook: In Spanish, tomatillo means “little tomato.” The fruit has a sweet-tart flavor, with a gentle but assertive acidity similar to plum, apple and citrus. Cooking sweetens the flavor of the fruit, softening its acidity, and tomatillos lend themselves to a variety of cooking methods. Roast or sauté the fruit, serving it diced or puréed as a sauce alongside pork, chicken, fish or pasta. Grill tomatillo wedges and serve with grilled shrimp and tortillas, or use the colorful fruit in vibrant salsas, green enchiladas or as part of a rich batch of chile verde.

What’s on the horizon: Acorn, kabocha and other winter squash, normally in season from early fall through the cold winter months, are just beginning to show up.

ALSO:

Recipes ready in 30 minutes or less

Culinary SOS: Recipes from your favorite restaurants

Browse our Recipe Database for thousands of our best recipes

CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. CAPTION Bryant Ng talks about being a chef in L.A. at his restaurant Cassia. Bryant Ng talks about being a chef in L.A. at his restaurant Cassia. CAPTION Genet Agonafer is famous for the Ethiopian dish doro wot that she makes at Meals by Genet, but she's vegan, and her menu is bountiful with vegetarian and vegan dishes. Genet Agonafer is famous for the Ethiopian dish doro wot that she makes at Meals by Genet, but she's vegan, and her menu is bountiful with vegetarian and vegan dishes. CAPTION Chef Scott Conant goes on a L.A. pasta crawl and visits Cento Pasta Bar, Mozza and Felix. Chef Scott Conant goes on a L.A. pasta crawl and visits Cento Pasta Bar, Mozza and Felix.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter