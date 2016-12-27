Need a New Year's Eve cocktail recipe? Try this pisco cocktail with blood orange

Holiday cocktails should be festive, provide you with something to sip throughout the evening and be strong enough to keep you in a party mood on the dance floor.
If you’re looking for something to drink before the big sparkly ball drops, try this cocktail from Plan Check Kitchen + Bar, called the Ginger Grant. Remember the “Gilligan’s Island” movie star? The drink’s color is reminiscent of her signature red hair.
With blood orange puree, pisco, sake, Aperol and ginger syrup, the cocktail is more tart than sweet. You get the sensation of biting into a Sour Patch Kid, then you’re hit by a wave of fresh citrus.
This drink will cut through any heavy holiday roasts or cheese boards you may have planned for New Year’s Eve dinner. And with a healthy amount of pisco, it packs quite the punch.
GINGER GRANT
7 minutes. Serves 1
1 1/2 ounces pisco brandy
3/4 ounce blood orange or other orange puree or juice
3/4 ounce sake, preferably Tozai
1/2 ounce Aperol
1/2 ounce ginger syrup
Candied ginger, for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, combine the pisco, orange juice, sake, Aperol and ginger syrup. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled cocktail glass. Garnish with candied ginger on a bamboo skewer. Serve immediately.
Note: Adapted from a recipe at Plan Check Kitchen + Bar. Ginger syrup and candied ginger are available at select cooking and bar supply stores, as well as online.
The first round is on me, unless you really want to get it. Follow me on Twitter & Instagram @Jenn_Harris_
ALSO:
Where to dine out on New Year's Eve
Warm up with this chicken pot pie recipe for dinner tonight
This faux eggnog cocktail recipe is amazing. Also, it's called the Bah! Humbug!