Cassell's Hamburgers' excellent patty melts come to downtown L.A. on Oct. 29

Christian Page revived the Koreatown burger restaurant in 2015, and has been making some of the best patty melts in the city ever since. He’s bringing those patty melts and house-ground burgers to a new location downtown on Oct. 29. The downtown Cassell’s will serve an expanded selection of sandwiches and to-go deli platters.Beer and wine are coming shortly, but in the meantime you can have drinks next door at Golden Gopher. 421 W 8th St., Los Angeles, (213) 372-5601, www.cassellshamburgers.com