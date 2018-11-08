Former magazine maven to maître d’: Gabé Doppelt dishes on her first few weeks at Sunset Tower

I’m learning now that maître d’-driven restaurants are a rarity in just about any town. This is my first restaurant job and I know how critical Dimitri was because I was a guest here for 13, 14 years. I had my table in the Tower bar and it was critical to me—so I understood that language from being a guest. It’s a rarity to go to a restaurant and actually know the person at the front. I think it’s critical when you have a restaurant like this when you cater to a certain industry or industries which we do. It’s important that we make these people feel welcome and to let them know they will be taken care of. They can tell us what they want and we’ll give them whatever they want. Anything they want. On a purely selfish level it makes it a lot more fun for me because it makes my job not just putting bums in seats.