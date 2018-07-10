Century City is about to get some serious fried chicken

Let’s get cracking: “Top Chef” alum Richard Blais is about to open the first Los Angeles outlet of his fried chicken restaurant Crack Shack. Blais, culinary director Jon Sloan and Crack Shack founder Michael Rosen also have locations in San Diego and Orange County. The Los Angeles Crack Shack will open at the Westfield Century City on July 21. The restaurant will serve fried Jidori chicken seasoned with “crack spice,” a blend from Le Sanctuaire kitchen shop in San Francisco, in orders of five or 10 pieces. There also will be plenty of fried chicken sandwiches such as the Firebird, made with a spicy thigh, ranch dressing, crispy onions and pickles on a potato roll. The restaurant will also have a full bar and a Moët & Chandon vending machine. The 5,186-square-foot restaurant will have counter seating and a large patio. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, www.crackshack.com.