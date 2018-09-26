The cocktails at this new bar in the Arts District may be the most ambitious tipples in Los Angeles

As an homage to the Arts District as California’s first wine region, patrons can sip a wine-influenced cocktail called the Botta Secreta, made with a peach aperitif, rosé vermouth, and orange and grapefruit oleo enlivened with a peaty breath of whiskey. A salted citrus, gin, and Sauvignon Blanc drink receives a jolt of pineapple and lemon to move the menu into the region’s citrus-growing chapter. A section of the menu detailing the influx of local artists is distilled into tipples such as the vodka, hemp, Manzanilla sherry and umami oil drink inspired by Francisco Goya. And a complex Mamacita Mole cocktail comprised of blanco tequila, mole grenadine, and lime oleo saccharum brings the libations to the present.