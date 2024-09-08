Osteria Mamma's 'Midnight Spaghetti'

Known in the Cortivo and Cecchinato family as “midnight spaghetti,” this dish — adapted from Osteria Mamma’s self-published cookbook — is meant to be made from readily available pantry items and fridge staples. Loredana “Mamma” Cecchinato made this for her family in Italy long before her children opened the Larchmont Italian restaurant Osteria Mamma, often using it to feed them and their friends into the early hours of morning. Lightly garlicky and a textural delight thanks to fresh herbs and flecks of imported tuna in the quick tomato sauce, it’s especially satisfying after a late night spent drinking or otherwise socializing. Do as the Osteria Mamma team does and pair this dish with a mineral-rich white wine such as Tornatore’s Etna Bianco.