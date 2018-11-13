El Doctor del Valle food truck: Sinaloan seafood on the side of Reseda Boulevard

The nominal doctor, Oscar Soto, will be in, but if you ask, you’ll find the nickname doesn’t technically belong to him. It was given to his father nearly a decade ago when he was selling Sinaloan-style seafood from the back of a van. Construction workers came to depend on his aguachiles, campechanas and michelada mix as cures for their hangovers and started calling him “El Doctor” when they’d see him appear at their job sites.