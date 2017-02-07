A look at the Street, Michael Mina's new food hall, with a barbecue stall from Ayesha Curry, at the Beverly Center

From a new food hall to the closing of a neighborhood favorite, here’s what’s happening in the world of L.A. food and drink:

Street eats: James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina is behind a new food hall at the Beverly Center called the Street, located on the eighth level of the shopping center. Mina curated and developed the project, which will have 12 to 14 food and beverage stalls, as well as a restaurant and rooftop bar. Four of the confirmed concepts are International Smoke, a barbecue stall by Ayesha Curry (wife of NBA star Stephen Curry); Kai Poke, a Japanese-influenced seafood stall from chef Gerald Chin; the Ramen Bar, with ramen bowls by chef Ken Tominaga; and a branch of LA Mill Coffee from Craig Min. The Street, scheduled to open spring 2018, is part of the center’s $500-million revamp. 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 854-0070, thestreetsocialhouse.com.

A velvet goodbye: Auntie Em’s Kitchen, Terri Wahl’s Eagle Rock cafe known for its breakfast menu and superb red velvet cake, closed Sunday after 15 years in business. Wahl told The Times she will focus on her new catering and baking business called the Spotted Hen. “I’m sad and a bit relieved,” said Wahl. “I need some time at home. And catering will keep me plenty busy.” 4616 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles.

Pomodoro and more: Chef Scott Conant and L.A. restaurateur Stephane Bombet have teamed to open the Ponte, an Italian restaurant in the former Terrine space on Beverly Boulevard. The restaurant is named for the term “ponte,” or what the Italian immigrants from Pontelandolfo called themselves when they settled in Waterbury, Conn., where Conant grew up. Conant will be making his signature spaghetti pomodoro along with a menu of antipasti, pizza and items such as roasted lamb neck. The space’s patio will remain, but the dining room and bar area are undergoing a redesign. The restaurant is scheduled to open by the end of the month. 8265 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. bombethospitalitygroup.com.

Dessert party: The Peninsula Beverly Hills has launched a multi-course dessert tasting menu from executive pastry chef Stephanie Boswell. The $76 tasting menu includes free-flowing Champagne for up to two guests and is served in the Living Room restaurant Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 8 p.m. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 975-2736, peninsula.com/livingroom.

Flying the coop: Chef Neal Fraser has expanded Fritzi Coop, his fried chicken stall at the Original Farmers Market, to downtown L.A. Fraser has transformed Fritzi DTLA, his Arts District restaurant attached to the Arts District Brewery, into Fritzi Coop DTLA. Diners can now order Fraser’s chicken three ways, including buttermilk fried, naked fried (no breading) and rotisserie. The cocktail program has also expanded to include more beer and bourbon. And if you were a fan of the Fritzi DTLA bacon-beef burger, you can still order one, along with a couple other items off-the-menu. 814 Traction Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 537-0327, www.fritzicoop.com.

Thinking green: MatchaBar, the Brooklyn café, will open its first West Coast location on Saturday in Silver Lake. The L.A. MatchaBar will serve plenty of the popular Japanese green tea matcha, a special matcha pastry from Gjusta and other baked goods from the Venice bakery. There also will be bottles of MatchaBar’s own tea, as well as matcha in tins. 3534 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, matchabarnyc.com.

On tap: ABC Bars, a division of Artisanal Brewers Collective, the group that includes Tony Yanow (who owns Mohawk Bend and Tony’s Darts Away), has taken over Library Bar, Spring Street Bar, Sixth Street Tavern and Beelman’s Pub, four downtown L.A. bars previously run by ACME Hospitality Group. The new owners haven’t scheduled any immediate changes but do plan to eventually add more vegan and vegetarian options at all four venues. artisanalbrewerscollective.com.

Still hungry? Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has launched dinner and a movie screenings of Oscar-nominated films, along with prix-fixe dinner and lunch at Culina. E.P.&L.P. has teamed with Australian brand Volley to create and sell $180 sneakers. Drink Houz, a new juice bar and cafe, is now open on the ground floor of the HoM building in Westlake. Maré restaurants has opened a location in Silver Lake. Dudley Market has reopened for dinner in Venice with new executive chef Wesley Barden. Matthew Biancaniello, the bartender who made a name for himself behind the bars at Plan Check and the Roosevelt Hotel's Library Bar, is hosting a new show called “Good Spirits” that premieres Feb. 16 on FYI.