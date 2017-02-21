Bar Moruno at Grand Central Market is closing

From a closing at Grand Central Market to new tasting menus from an L.A. veteran, here’s what’s happening in the Los Angeles food-and-drink world.

Farewell: Bar Moruno, Mozza alums Chris Feldmeier and David Rosoff’s Spanish-inspired restaurant at Grand Central Market, will close Sunday. The stall was known for Feldmeier’s excellent rotisserie chicken and roasted butternut squash with dukkah; and Rosoff’s Vermouth (served on tap) and impressive selection of sherry and other wines. The stall opened at the market in June 2016. The two also closed Moruno, at the Original Farmers Market, after a 10-month run last year. No word yet on what’s next for the Grand Central Market space, but we’ll keep you posted. 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 232-4650, morunola.com.

Taste this: Sang Yoon, the Culver City chef behind Father’s Office, has introduced a tasting menu at his Southeast Asian restaurant Lukshon. The $85 menu includes five to seven courses, is only served in the dining room and requires a reservation. Highlights from the debut menu include XO crab rice; Liberty Farms duck with daikon cake and shallot chile jam; and Santa Barbara sea urchin toasts. If you opt for the tasting menu, you can also order off the regular menu as well. 3239 Helms Ave., Culver City, (310) 202-6808, lukshon.com.

Time for class: If you’re a fan of Michael Cimarusti, the chef-owner of Providence (Jonathan Gold’s No. 1 restaurant on his annual Gold 101 best restaurants list), Connie and Ted’s and the fish market Cape Seafood and Provisions, you’ll probably want to sign up for his cooking class. Cimarusti is teaming up with Cape Seafood and Provisions culinary director Brandon Gray to host two cooking classes at the Fairfax Avenue seafood shop in March. All skill levels are welcome, and the classes (capped at 10) promise lessons in the essentials of fish cookery. Classes are $100 per person and include a dinner tasting with the chefs after the class. The first class is March 2, and the second is March 30. Call (323) 556-2525 to reserve a spot. 801 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, www.cape-seafood.com.

Get that flatbread: The Flats, a new restaurant that will showcase artisanal flatbread pizzas, is scheduled to open in Beverly Hills later this year. At Flats, executive chef Kyle Schutte (culinary director at Wood and Vine in Hollywood) will be using cheese and charcuterie both made at the restaurant, on the pizzas. Some of the flatbreads include a poutine flatbread with beef gravy, cheese curds and crispy potatoes; and a Southern fried chicken flatbread with watermelon powder. 8400 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, www.theflatsrestaurant.com.

Flying high: Patina Restaurant Group chef and founder Joachim Splichal has teamed up with All Nippon Airways to create an inflight menu. From March through May, passengers in business class on flights departing Japan to the United States and Europe will be able to order from Splichal’s menu, inspired by his Patina restaurant at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in L.A. Highlights include a miso-braised short rib and smoked scallops with carrot mousse. The collaboration is part of the airline’s Connoisseurs program that invites celebrated chefs to create menus for ANA lounges and flights. patinagroup.com.

Not your average panda: Panda Express has opened a new restaurant called Panda + Tea in Hacienda Heights. On the menu are customizable scallion wraps (yes, you can make an Orange Chicken burrito) in addition to the usual Panda Express menu. There’s also a tea bar where you can add boba tapioca pearls to your drinks. This location also has a drive-through. 17184 Colima Rd., Hacienda Heights, (626) 581-1820, www.pandaexpress.com.

Still hungry? Trejo’s Tacos has started serving breakfast burritos. A location of the Salt & Straw ice cream shops has opened in West Hollywood. Spice Affair in Beverly Hills will start Biryani Thursdays this week with eight biryani dishes every Thursday. Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica has a new chef de cuisine, Chris Ono, and new lunch and dinner menus. “Top Chef” winner Mei Lin will host a congee pop-up Saturday at 6624 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles from 6 p.m. until she sells out.