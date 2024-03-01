The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers
After months of storms, we’re finally springing forward with longer days, blooming buds and, hopefully, warmer weather. It’s almost worth the lost hour of sleep, especially when you consider all that we have to look forward to here in L.A., such as buzzy restaurant patios, food festivals and, of course, plenty of seasonal produce.
In the event that our region is hit with more rainstorms, our food writers have you covered with guides directing you to the best hot pot, biang biang noodles and French onion soup. Or you could embrace the longer days with an excursion, perhaps to the bustling Mercado González in Costa Mesa or by exploring a new part of town, like Metro-friendly Crenshaw Boulevard that serves as the pulse of Black Los Angeles.
There are always more food cultures to discover in our region; last month, we spotlighted Black chefs who are putting a soulful California spin on tacos. Get familiar with the history behind long-standing spots like Sky’s Gourmet Tacos and Taco Pete’s and learn how this homey dish made its way into Black restaurant spaces. With spring teasing its arrival, perhaps it’s finally time to brave the wait at Worldwide Tacos, a Leimert Park window that gained national fame following a feature on HBO’s “Insecure” series from producer-actor Issa Rae.
Bookmark this list for even more dining ideas to propel you into spring, including the expansion of an Italian restaurant empire to a new location in Beverly Hills, a tableside roast duck presentation in Temple City and a long-running Cuban restaurant that was a favorite of the late Times critic Jonathan Gold.
