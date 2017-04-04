There's a fried rice restaurant coming soon to Silver Lake

From a new Dodger Stadium restaurant to plates of fried rice in Silver Lake, here’s what’s happening in the Los Angeles food and drink world.

Bowl over: Hot Hot Food, a restaurant billing itself as a “fried rice concept,” is scheduled to open in Silver Lake on April 24. Co-owners Coly Den Haan (formerly of the Must) and Dean Harada (Earl’s in Mar Vista) say the restaurant is a way to combine Asian fried rice and Mexican street tacos on a plate. Thus: fried rice topped with avocado, pickled onions and jalapenos, salsa verde and a fried egg; and pork fried rice with crispy braised pork carnitas. The duo is also planning to serve shakes and slushies. 654 N. Hoover St., Los Angeles, www.hot-hot-food.com.

Beverly Boulevard newcomer: Verlaine, a new restaurant by chef Diego Hernandez (of Corazon de Tierra in Mexico) and owners Matthew Hechter and Christopher Brandon, has opened in the former Dominick’s Restaurant space in West Hollywood. The restaurant features a new entrance (now through a side garden corridor), a beverage program by Aaron Melendrez (formerly of the Normandy Room), and a menu with items such as suckling pig, sorrel tamal and rock cod ceviche. 8715 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, (424) 288-4621. www.verlaine.la.

Friends and family: Chefs Daniel Mattern and Roxana Jullapat (formerly of the late Cooks County) plan to open Friends & Family, a new restaurant in East Hollywood, in late April. The couple teamed with Ash and Niroupa Shah (Trejo’s Tacos) to open the 4,000-square-foot restaurant, which will feature a takeaway area, and a bakery and marketplace with Jullapat’s baked goods, preserves and other retail items. Menu highlights include the breakfast galette; Sonora wheat croissants; handmade chocolate bars and a grab ‘n’ go case full of sandwiches, salads, soups, pickles and cheese plates. The restaurant will start with breakfast and lunch, then eventually open for dinner. 5150 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 668-2000, www.friendsandfamilyla.com.

Vegetable-friendly: PYT, Josef Centeno’s vegetable-focused restaurant in downtown L.A., is now open for lunch. Centeno says the menu is a mix of signature items from the original dinner menu, along with some new dishes. “I got a new van this month so that I can better make the rounds at the farmers markets, and there is always great stuff coming from Los Angeles Leadership Academy Farm,” said Centeno. Highlights include the potato chapati bread; roasted Japanese sweet potato with nori butter; and sunchoke and green beans with nettle pesto and hazelnut dukkah. Lunch is now served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 400 S. Main St, Los Angeles, (213) 687-7015, www.pytlosangeles.com.

More festival eats: In addition to the Outstanding in the Field pop-up dinners at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, featuring Alvin Cailan (Eggslut) and Nakul and Arjun Mahendro (Badmaash) to name a few, a slew of this city’s restaurants and coffee shops will be headed to the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 14-16 and 21-23. Due at the festival are: Ricardo Zarate’s Mamacita, Winsome, Ramen Hood, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Trejo’s Tacos, Bludso’s BBQ, Phorage, Fat Dragon, Kogi BBQ, Wolf, Pot, Hanjip, Plan Check, Go Get Em Tiger and more. Little Sister, Playa Provisions and Kindred (from Davidson, N.C.) are also expected to set up full pop-up restaurants with $50 prix-fixe menus. Guests will be able to reserve tables at the three pop-up restaurants using OpenTable.

Still hungry? Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken will open a location in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. Plant-based restaurant by Chloe has launched a Chill by Chloe ice cream cart at its Silver Lake location. Salt’s Cure has launched a build-your-own, four-course, $59 tasting menu. UberEats, the ride-hailing service’s food delivery arm, has expanded to East Pasadena, Monrovia, Baldwin Park, El Monte, West Covina and Covina. King’s Hawaiian has opened a Hawaiian restaurant called King’s Hawaiian Grill in the left field plaza at Dodger Stadium this season. Hopdoddy Burger Bar teamed with Randy’s Donuts to make a glazed doughnut burger with an egg and bacon called the Code 7 burger, available Friday through Sunday. Adam George Fournier has been named bar manager at Faith & Flower. C’est La Vie, Christine Moore and Pam Perkins’ cafe in Montrose, is now open for dinner. Ben Ford, chef at Ford’s Filling Station, has teamed with the Branstetter Group Hospitality company to open a fast-casual chicken restaurant, and further develop Ford’s Filling Station brand.