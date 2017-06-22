This 'Magnum P.I.'-inspired tiki cocktail may be the only drink recipe you need for summer

Who do the bar-hopping cocktail devotees of Los Angeles have to thank for their next hangover-worthy tipple? Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV, a.k.a. Tom Selleck, a.k.a. the older guy from “Friends” who has that “thing” with Monica Geller.

“Magnum P.I.” serves as the inspiration behind the King Kamehameha, one of the excellent cocktails on the menu at Lono, the new tiki bar from Austin Melrose and Zach Patterson of the Umbrella Hospitality Group. They opened the bar a little more than two weeks ago on Hollywood Boulevard, just down the street from the original Don the Beachcomber.

The cocktail was inspired by general manger/beverage director Michael Lay’s recent discovery of the ’80s TV show. (After a friend told him to watch it, he’s been streaming it on Amazon TV.)

Recipe: King Kamehameha »

“I love Magnum P.I.,” said Lay, formerly of Faith and Flower and Broken Spanish in downtown L.A. “I’ve been watching through all the seasons. The drink is named after a club they always hang out in.”

The King Kamehameha is a lot of rum (four total, including two Jamaican and two Puerto Rican). A lot of citrus (lime, orange juice and Aperol). Some passion fruit, and some pineapple. It is the color of a pale orange-pink sunset, served in a hurricane glass full of ice, garnished with a cherry, an orange peel, a wedge of pineapple and spear-like pineapple leaves that stick straight up and out of the glass — perhaps an offering to the tiki gods.

It’s a well-balanced drink with lots of fresh citrus flavor, a little bit of Jamaican rum funk and a serious punch of alcohol that sneaks up on you. The word “dangerous” comes to mind. By the third sip a wave of relaxation washes over you as you settle into one of the bar’s comfy dark booths and order one of chef David Lespron’s elevated pupu. Maybe an order of the oxtail steamed buns or kung pao ribs while you contemplate whether or not the golden octopus spinning on top of the record player is actually spinning.

Lay was kind enough to share his King Kamehameha recipe below, so you can sip while you watch a couple “Magnum P.I.” episodes at home.

KING KAMEHAMEHA

5 minutes. Serves 1

¾ ounce dark overproof rum, preferably Plantation OFTD rum

¾ ounce aged Puerto Rican rum, preferably Bacardi 8

¾ ounce Jamaican rum, preferably a blend of Smith & Cross and Appleton 12

1 ounce Aperol

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce orange juice

2 ounces pineapple juice

¾ ounce passion fruit syrup

¾ ounce honey syrup

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine the rums, Aperol, lime, orange and pineapple juices, the passion fruit syrup and honey syrup. Shake vigorously and strain into a Hurricane glass filled with ice. Top with an orange twist and a wedge of pineapple.

Note: Adapted from a recipe by Michael Lay of Lono Hollywood. The rums, passion fruit and honey syrups are generally available at well-stocked liquor stores. To make passion fruit syrup, combine 1 cup sugar and ½ cup water and boil for a couple minutes; add ½ cup fresh passion fruit and the juice of ½ lemon and boil for a couple minutes longer, then strain and cool until needed. To make honey syrup, combine ¾ cup honey and ½ cup water and boil until reduced by ¼, then cool until needed.