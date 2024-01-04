Advertisement
Food

A new nonalcoholic cocktail revolution? L.A. leads the way

An Amazake Swizzle, left, and a Mandarin Garibaldi are on the menu at Kato restaurant in Los Angeles.
An Amazake Swizzle, left, and a Mandarin Garibaldi, both non alcoholic cocktails, are on the menu at Kato restaurant in Los Angeles.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By L.A. Times Food Staff
Share

Peer behind the bar of your favorite L.A. restaurant or watering hole these days and you’ll spy bottles of nonalcoholic spirit replacements sharing space with your usual rum, whiskey, tequila and vodka labels. You’ll notice no-alcohol cocktail menus are more widely available, and the lists of NA cocktails are getting longer too.

As demand for spirit-free beverages has grown, local establishments have expanded their drink offerings, crafting thoughtful recipes that take inspiration from our seasonal bounty and successfully replacing some of our favorite classic cocktails with NA creations.

But it doesn’t end there. You’ll find fine, dealcoholized European wine as a pairing option on a changing Taiwanese tasting menu and countless booze-free beers on your grocery store shelves. From nonalcoholic IPAs to spirit-free recipes courtesy of actor Danny Trejo, here’s how to do Dry January the L.A. way.

LOS ANGELES, CA-DECEMBER 28, 2023:Left to right-Mandarin Garibaldi, Amazake Swizzle, Arnold Palmer, Garden Tonic, and Shiso Mule, non alcoholic cocktails, are on the menu at Kato restaurant in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

This L.A. restaurant is leading the evolution in nonalcoholic beverages

Kato’s dynamic drinks duo leads the way for next-level nonalcoholic cocktails and beverage pairings in Los Angeles.
A Mandarin Garibaldi non alcoholic cocktail

Recipes

Recipe: Mandarin Garibaldi

The recipe for this nonalcoholic version of a classic Garibaldi cocktail mixes the Japanese beverage Calpico and mandarin juice.

In a sea of nonalcoholic IPAs, we tried 19 of them. Here’s how they rank

We tried 19 nonalcoholic IPAs (India pale ales) to see which was the best: Here’s what we loved, liked and ... not so much.

Illustration of hands preparing a cocktail with botanicals

I used to sober-drink water. How the new nonalcoholic cocktail wave let me join the party

Plus, a tasting of several nonalcoholic spritzes and elixirs for the sober and sober curious.
Los Angeles, CA - November 27: Danny Trejo stands for a portrait at Trejo's Hollywood Cantina on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Actor Danny Trejo says it’s the best time in history to be sober

The ‘Trejo’s Cantina’ cookbook honors the A-list actor’s 55 years of sobriety and dovetails with a nonalcoholic trend, the launch of his zero-proof tequila and his growing restaurant empire.
Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - November 27: A "Red Alert" non-alcoholic cocktail is seen at Trejo's Hollywood Cantina on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. This cocktail is made with bell pepper, strawberries, lime juice, ancho simple syrup and strawberries for garnish. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Recipe: Red Alert

Charred red pepper and fresh strawberries make a delicious drink with an extra hit of smokiness from ancho simple syrup. Everyone will love this savory-ish alcohol-free cocktail. Just don’t call it a mocktail.
Los Angeles, CA - November 27: The "Coconut-Pina-Guava Fresca" non-alcoholic cocktail is seen at Trejo's Hollywood Cantina on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. The "Coconut-Pina-Guava Fresca" is made with pineapple juice, lime juice, coconut milk, guava nectar, a dash of Tabasco and lime slice for garnish. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Recipe: Coconut-Pina-Guava Fresca

Pineapple juice, coconut milk, guava nectar, lime juice and a dash of Tabasco come together for a refreshing tropical booze-free beverage with just a hint of heat.

Food

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement