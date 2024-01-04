A new nonalcoholic cocktail revolution? L.A. leads the way

Peer behind the bar of your favorite L.A. restaurant or watering hole these days and you’ll spy bottles of nonalcoholic spirit replacements sharing space with your usual rum, whiskey, tequila and vodka labels. You’ll notice no-alcohol cocktail menus are more widely available, and the lists of NA cocktails are getting longer too.

As demand for spirit-free beverages has grown, local establishments have expanded their drink offerings, crafting thoughtful recipes that take inspiration from our seasonal bounty and successfully replacing some of our favorite classic cocktails with NA creations.

But it doesn’t end there. You’ll find fine, dealcoholized European wine as a pairing option on a changing Taiwanese tasting menu and countless booze-free beers on your grocery store shelves. From nonalcoholic IPAs to spirit-free recipes courtesy of actor Danny Trejo, here’s how to do Dry January the L.A. way.

This L.A. restaurant is leading the evolution in nonalcoholic beverages Kato’s dynamic drinks duo leads the way for next-level nonalcoholic cocktails and beverage pairings in Los Angeles.

Recipes Recipe: Mandarin Garibaldi The recipe for this nonalcoholic version of a classic Garibaldi cocktail mixes the Japanese beverage Calpico and mandarin juice.

Actor Danny Trejo says it’s the best time in history to be sober The ‘Trejo’s Cantina’ cookbook honors the A-list actor’s 55 years of sobriety and dovetails with a nonalcoholic trend, the launch of his zero-proof tequila and his growing restaurant empire.

