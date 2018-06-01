Jonathan Gold keeps returning to Chong Qing Special Noodles for hard-rocking heat

It is kind of a spinoff of the nearby Best Noodle House in Rosemead; Best’s chef left to start the San Gabriel restaurant. Half of the tables seem to hold a big plate of what the menu calls Gele Mountain Chicken, the fried-chicken cubes tossed with dry chiles, which give the dish a lovely, smoky fragrance — in spite of yourself, you will spend 20 minutes hunting through the scarlet hillock for stray crunchy bits that you imagine eluded you the first time through. There is a menu of the usual Sichuan specialties under the “house special” heading on the menu, and you will be diverted if not especially thrilled by the workmanlike versions of fish boiled in a thickish chile broth; lamb stir-fried with cumin and chiles; and a serviceably spicy mapo tofu, soft trembly in its semi-vivid sauce.