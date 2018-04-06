There’s crocodile and hog stomach, but Jonathan Gold is all about the crusty rice at Nature Pagoda

You will pretend to be surprised when you later discover a tawny, crunchy crust at the bottom of the pot, but you know you will have earned it. If you pause to snap photos, there will be no crust. If you spoon chile oil over the top first, there will be no crust. If you stir bits of ham, braised choy sum or catfish into the pot before you remember to pour in the sauce, there will probably be no crust. Nature's Pagoda, a modest Hong Kong clay pot rice specialist plopped down among San Gabriel's marble-encrusted Chinese malls, repays the quick and the patient both.