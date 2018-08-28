Langer's Deli property up for sale; Norm Langer says 'I'm not going anywhere'

The home of Langer’s Deli, the Los Angeles pastrami institution that has occupied the corner of Alvarado and 7th streets since 1947, is up for sale.
The property at 704 S. Alvarado Street in Westlake has been on the market for five days; the price is listed as negotiable. “All letters of intent and expressions of interest” are due no later than 5 p.m. Pacific time Sept. 28, the property listing said.
An advertisement for the sale of the building called it a “development opportunity,” implying changes could be coming for Langer’s. But Chief Executive Norm Langer said the beloved old-school deli, with its No. 19 pastrami sandwich and matzo ball soup, was “not going anywhere.”
“I’m not troubled by it,” he said of the sale. “I don’t own the property and never have, so I am a tenant and have been for the last umpteenth years. And I’m not planning on going anywhere whether it's sold or not. That's as hard in cement as I can put it.”
When asked whether he would consider buying the property, Langer said “no comment.”
According to the title report, the 12,952-square-foot building has an assessed value of $656,956 and a land value of $422,497. It last changed hands on Sept. 4, 1996, and the primary owner is listed as EJA Associates.
A call to John Alle, the real estate broker listed for the property sale, was not immediately returned. Langer said Alle’s family has owned the property for decades.
“I’ve got 40 people who work for me and they’re like family, and I’m not about to leave them high and dry,” Langer said.
His father, Albert J. Langer, founded the business and expanded it from a 12-seat deli. Langer’s has won critical acclaim, including a James Beard Foundation award in 2001.