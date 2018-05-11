Throwing your own royal wedding watch party? We've got recipes

2. On a baking sheet, place the peppers. Place the sheet directly under the broiler and broil, turning a few times with tongs, until blackened on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes total. Remove from the broiler and place in a bowl, covering it with plastic wrap to steam. When the peppers are cool enough to handle, after 15 to 20 minutes of steaming, remove the skin, chop the flesh and set aside. Alternatively, you can char the poblano peppers over an open flame on the stove, turning with tongs until all sides are charred, before steaming.