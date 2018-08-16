Tag along with the architects behind the Hotel Figueroa face-lift at this insiders' tour

When it was announced that the Hotel Figueroa was going to receive a multimillion-dollar makeover in 2015, many people worried that the quirky boutique hotel would lose its bold, Moroccan charm.
Created by the Young Women's Christian Assn., the 12-story hotel originally opened in 1926 as "an exclusive women's hostelry" that catered to female travelers.
Following a lengthy two-year renovation, the hotel’s redesign honors the hotel’s history with stylish feminine touches and 21st century luxuries that meet the needs of modern travelers.
Curious to know more? Tour the hotel with architects Rocky Rockefeller and Keith Ireland of Rockefeller Kempel Architects when the Los Angeles chapter of the American Institute of Architects hosts a tour of the hotel on Aug. 23.
Hotel Figueroa tour
When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday Aug. 23
Where: 939 S. Figueroa St., downtown Los Angeles
Tickets: $25 to $35
Info: aialosangeles.org
