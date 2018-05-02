Advertisement

Find one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gifts at these indie pop-ups

By
May 02, 2018 | 7:00 AM
The Unique LA Spring Market returns to the California Market Center on May 12-13 with more than 250 hand-picked local designers represented. (Unique LA)

The growing Maker Movement feels like a blessing this Mother's Day when two popular independent markets, focusing on one-of-a-kind items made by mostly local designers, stage pop-ups just in time for last-minute, gift-giving inspiration.

Unique LA, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, returns to the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles May 12-13 with more than 250 independent designers and artists in tow. The festival-like event, which is staged in the cavernous penthouse of the Market, will include free photo booth portraits and DIY area, interactive art installations, DJs and artisanal food vendors. Shop for candles, planters, wall hangings and ceramics as well as jewelry, clothing, leather goods and assorted apothecary items.

"In this tech-fueled world, people are craving an in-person experience of shopping where they can see and touch the products, meet the designers and spend time with friends," says Unique LA founder Sonja Rasula. "That's what Unique LA is all about."

Los Angeles ceramist Bari Ziperstein is pictured at a previous Echo Park Craft Fair in 2016. She will be at the event on May 12-13.
Los Angeles ceramist Bari Ziperstein is pictured at a previous Echo Park Craft Fair in 2016. She will be at the event on May 12-13. (Diana Koenigsberg)

A few miles away in Silver Lake, the Echo Park Craft Fair, which has evolved from a backyard affair to a jam-packed community event, returns to Mack Sennett Studios with more than 120 artists sharing ceramics, jewelry, clothing, woodworking and fabric art, among others.

New additions this spring include a CBD Lounge and men's fashion.

As the fair has grown to a twice-yearly community event, co-founder Rachel Craven says its mission has not changed. "We're women and artists who are supporting each other, validating each other's vision, laughing, creating and struggling together," Craven says. "No matter where it all goes, how much it grows — it has to remain about that sense of community and fostering a greater sense of beauty in the world."

What: Unique LA

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12-13

Where: California Market Center, Penthouse 110 E 9th St., 13th Floor, downtown Los Angeles

Tickets: $15 (kids 12 and under free)

Info: uniquemarkets.com

------------------------------------

What: Echo Park Craft Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 12-13

Where: Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Ave., Silver Lake

Tickets: $10

Info: echoparkcraftfair.com

