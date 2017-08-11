Fly off to Africa with $804 round-trip fare to Nairobi, Kenya

Start your safari with an $804 round-trip fare from LAX to Nairobi, Kenya’s capital and a popular launch point for wildlife viewing. The Delta deal includes all taxes and fees. The offer, subject to availability, is for travel mid-September to mid-May. A Saturday night stay is required. Holiday blackouts and other restrictions apply.

Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212

Source: Airfarewatchdog

Travel@latimes.com

