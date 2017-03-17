Robert Osborne was his own kind of classic

Regarding “An Appreciation: Your Friend for the Movies” [March 7]: I shared your appreciation of Robert Osborne with my family, who are also Robert’s family. He would have loved how you began with Shakespeare and circled back to his journalism and movie knowledge.

Sarah Rivera

on behalf of Robert Osborne’s family

Santa Fe, N.M.

Robert Osborne was first and foremost a fan. This man loved the movies, he loved the actors, he loved it all. One of the most touching and memorable interviews he had was with the great Betty Hutton many years ago, and she was so nervous after being gone from the spotlight for a long time. He immediately put her at ease, and she told the most wonderful stories. She was so vulnerable and fragile, and yet with his kindness and patience he listened and respected her enormous talent and her sacrifices at the same time. It made me cry. I will never forget how much he cared about this great star.

Frances Terrell Lippman

Sherman Oaks

Robert Lloyd’s appreciation of TCM’s Robert Osborne didn’t mention the local background he had here in Los Angeles television at KTTV.

In 1978 I had gotten to be friendly with Bob when he was at the Hollywood Reporter and I was at KTTV Metromedia. KTTV was airing a live broadcast of the Cannes Film Festival and the production crew went on strike in France in the middle of the awards and it went dark. In a panic, my boss, Lew Schatzer, and I called Bob and asked him to improvise the 30 minutes remaining in the broadcast live on the air with our news anchor.

Bob naturally was sensational with his knowledge of movies and awards and didn’t blink at the stress of being live and unscripted.

At that time (1978) KTTV also aired a midday movie showcase called “Ben Hunter’s Matinee,” which had our host Ben Hunter sitting in a living room set in an easy chair introducing our library of classic movies.

Fortunately for Bob, Ben Hunter didn’t retire; otherwise, Bob might have ended up getting that job and been stuck introducing movies for a small TV station in L.A. rather than doing the exact same job for the entire world for 20-plus years.

Pat Pattison

La Crescenta

Another great concert hall

Regarding “That Gehry Touch” [March 6]. I’ve always admired Frank Gehry’s work. But the Pierre Boulez Hall in Berlin knocked me out. I couldn’t stop starring at your photos. The idea and finished building is a masterpiece.

Paul Cholokenlo

Encino

Perspectives on Pacino

Regarding “‘God Looked Away,’ and So Should You” [March 2] and “Calendar Feedback” [March 12]:

Having been a longtime admirer of Al Pacino, not just for his extraordinary film performances but also because he is one the few star actors who regularly returns to perform in theater, most often in New York. I jumped at the chance to see him on stage here.

My admiration for Al Pacino is still there. Though instead of God looking away, he should have helped him.

Al Rossi

Lake Balboa

My friend and I saw Al Pacino in “God Looked Away.” It was very disappointing. I’ve seen much better performances with well-known actors at the Pasadena Playhouse for a fraction of the cost of these tickets.

Peggy Neiman

Rosemead

Thanks for nearly ruining my $400 date. Before I went to see “God Looked Away” I read your five negative letters. Luckily, I shunned the naysayers and thoroughly enjoyed the play. Let’s admit we all went to see the great Pacino, and he did not disappoint.

John C. Wood

Pasadena

We were pleasantly surprised and thought the play was excellent even though we knew it was a development production. Al Pacino and Judith Light were on top of their game. The humor broke up the dark subject matter. With a little more work it should be ready for Broadway. Kudos.

Jim Lynch

Carlsbad

These buildings have many fans

Regarding “Snapshots of a Freewheeling L.A.” [March 5]: Christopher Hawthorne described these apartments as “cheaply built dingbat apartment buildings.” For many Angelenos, dingbat apartments, mainly built in the 1950s, are an art form. They are like sculpture, defined by details, often amusing, sophisticated, and always unique from one another. The insta-mega-mansions look, to me, far more cheaply built than our beautiful dingbats.

Lynn Leatart

Sherman Oaks

Editor’s note: The phrase “cheaply built” was not used as a derogatory term in the article.

Don’t just toss it overboard

I was amused reading Chris Barton’s “Underrated/Overrated” [March 12] attacking the Goldie Hawn film “Overboard.” “Tootsie” it isn’t. However, I loved “Overboard,” as did my three daughters. It is hardly mediocre. Goldie is wonderful in it, as was Edward Herrmann. We need films like that. Especially now.

Julie Allan

Los Angeles

Hit song became part of a family

Regarding “Joni Sledge, 1956-2017” [March 14]: How in the world could you write about the song “We Are Family” and not mention that this song is an anthem for the LGBTQ community

Juanita O. Vasquez

Santa Ana

Screened out of film festivals

Your article about SXSW [“South by Southwest Film Festival: Ready for Loud, Splashy Action,” March 10] makes clear exactly what is wrong with the top film festivals today. Janet Pierson, head of the festival, states, “We don’t set out with an agenda,” and then literally finishes the thought with her agenda: “We specifically try to stay away from stuff that’s too broad. “

It is sad that a film festival programmer would reject a style of filmmaking not because the films are of bad quality but because they don’t fit her concept of what is cool or worthy.

Writer-directors Lisa Addario and Joe Syracuse

Los Angeles

Hey, NYC: Get ready to enjoy

Regarding “Jaap van Zweden Plays It Straight With L.A. Phil” [March 13]: Last weekend, Jaap van Zweden conducted the L.A. Philharmonic in a performance of the Beethoven and Shostakovich Fifth symphonies. However, it seemed to me that Mark Swed’s review damned the conductor with faint praise, particularly when he stated that the concert was “lacking in smiles.” I have never heard this Beethoven war horse played with such verve, energy and nuance without sacrificing taste and attention to detail. It was as if Van Zweden realized he had a great toy in this world-class orchestra and decided to seize the opportunity to have a grand, fun time. If he can tackle the likes of Mozart and Ravel with the same unerring taste, he is off to a great future when he takes over the New York Philharmonic.