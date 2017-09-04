Trump administration to decide the fate of the DREAM Act
The White House promised a decision Tuesday on so-called Dreamers as the nation's business, religious and congressional leaders urge President Trump to save the DACA program that shields young immigrants from deportation and provides work permits for employment.
What is DACA?
Trump may leave DACA in place for six months to allow Congress to act
President Trump has tentatively decided to leave the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program intact for six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution, aides said Monday, a delaying tactic likely to please neither side in the bitter debate over immigration. Aides cautioned...
Trump: 'DACA is a very, very difficult subject for me'
President Trump discusses the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during a news conference at the White House on Thursday.
White House says DACA decision to come Tuesday as Ryan, business leaders urge Trump to save program for young immigrants
San Diego judge wants speedy trial in case of 'Dreamer' who claims he was wrongly removed to Mexico
A San Diego federal judge wants to expedite the case of a young “Dreamer” who claims to have been wrongfully removed to Mexico despite his protected status, with a trial that could happen in as little as six weeks. Attorneys for Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez on Tuesday asked the judge for a preliminary...
Gov. Brown urges Trump to keep DACA program
California Republicans are urging Trump to support DACA
Trump's voters won him the election, and they want an end to amnesty for immigrants in the U.S. illegally
To the editor: The Times Editorial Board asks about immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children, “By what calculation is it in the best interest of the country to eliminate their deferments and make them eligible for deportation?” (“Ending DACA would upend the dreams of a generation...
I'm a DACA student and I'm praying ICE won't pick up my parents
When Gordon Ip said goodbye to his parents this month and returned to the University of Nebraska Omaha for the fall semester, he knew it might be a very long time before he saw his mother and father again. They could be detained and even deported to Hong Kong at any moment. The Ips have lived in...
California Republicans ask House Speaker to consider bill to help 'Dreamers' as nation awaits Trump DACA decision