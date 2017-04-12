This May, we’re spending the month thinking about, talking about, celebrating — and yes, eating — some of the best food this city has to offer. The first annual Los Angeles Times Food Bowl is taking place throughout the month of May, with events, panel discussions with world-class chefs, a week-long Night Market featuring food stalls at Grand Park and a series of themed dinners at restaurants around the city.
Read more about the chefs and restaurants participating in this year’s Food Bowl below and visit the festival website for a full schedule of events.
Chefs
The taco missionary
How Esdras Ochoa, creator or the vampiro quesadilla, discovered his passion for making tacos while on his Mormon mission. Read more »
Watch
Danny Trejo’s favorite vegan cauliflower tacos
The actor shares his favorite taco recipe — made with roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Read more »
On and off the plate
Tackling global issues by targeting food waste
The food we throw away could hold the answers to many of today’s problems. Read more »
Jonathan Gold
Transcendent Mexican seafood tostadas at Holbox
A new seafood stand opens in Mercado la Paloma. Read more »
Cooking
Duff Goldman takes a break from making cakes, and bakes bread
Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes loves to bake bread too. He shares a focaccia recipe. Read more »
