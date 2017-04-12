Los Angeles Times Food Bowl

This May, we’re spending the month thinking about, talking about, celebrating — and yes, eating — some of the best food this city has to offer. The first annual Los Angeles Times Food Bowl is taking place throughout the month of May, with events, panel discussions with world-class chefs, a week-long Night Market featuring food stalls at Grand Park and a series of themed dinners at restaurants around the city.

Read more about the chefs and restaurants participating in this year’s Food Bowl below and visit the festival website for a full schedule of events.

The taco missionary

How Esdras Ochoa, creator or the vampiro quesadilla, discovered his passion for making tacos while on his Mormon mission. Read more »

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Charles Olalia A Filipino native who’s cooked for Guy Savoy and Thomas Keller opens Rice Bar in downtown L.A. Tim Hollingsworth This Barrel & Ashes chef knows tri-tip. And he thinks of it as a salad. Wolfgang Puck Wolfgang Puck will be the recipient of the first Gold Award.

Danny Trejo’s favorite vegan cauliflower tacos

The actor shares his favorite taco recipe — made with roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Read more »

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The Jazz burger Jonathan Gold dishes on the Jazz burger, an off-menu item at Jitlada in Thai town. The Kriss Kross E.P. & L.P. beverage director Alex Straus demonstrates how to make this ‘90s rap duo-inspired cocktail.

Tackling global issues by targeting food waste

The food we throw away could hold the answers to many of today’s problems. Read more »

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Locol Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson try to start a healthful fast-food revolution in Watts. Dock to dish How a new system hopes to track your seafood in real time. Bludso’s BBQ Bludso’s BBQ in Compton closes, to reopen in a new location.

Transcendent Mexican seafood tostadas at Holbox

A new seafood stand opens in Mercado la Paloma. Read more »

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Lasa A Filipino restaurant pops up in Chinatown. Kismet Where your culinary destiny may come in the form of rabbit kebabs. ‘Tasty’ Chinese restaurants Five of the tastiest Chinese restaurants in the SGV.

Duff Goldman takes a break from making cakes, and bakes bread

Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes loves to bake bread too. He shares a focaccia recipe. Read more »

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Turning vegetables into a work of art We live in a time of outrageously beautiful food. Sweet potato tacos Chef Wes Avila rode his Guerrilla Tacos truck off the fine-dining track. Congee Chef Tin Vuong of Little Sister shares tips for making rice porridge.