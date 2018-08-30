Advertisement

Photo exhibit captures night skies and California terrain aglow with wildfires

By Jeremiah M. Bogert Jr.
Aug 30, 2018 | 12:55 PM
The Rim fire burns in the Stanislaus National Forest and Yosemite National Park in September 2013. (Stuart Palley)

Photographer Stuart Palley has spent the last five years covering wildfires across California. An exhibition of his work, “Terra Flamma: Wildfires at Night” opens Saturday at the historic Santora building in Santa Ana. Palley mainly works at night so that the fires themselves become the main light source. He works with a digital camera and a tripod for long exposures.

He works alongside firefighters and has recently been awarded a contract to cover wildfires for the U.S. Forest Service.

The Santora building is at 205 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. The exhibit will run through Oct. 2.

The Meadow fire burns behind Half Dome in Yosemite National Park shortly before dawn in September 2014.
The Meadow fire burns behind Half Dome in Yosemite National Park shortly before dawn in September 2014. Stuart Palley
The Etiwanda fire burns near Rancho Cucamonga during a Santa Ana wind event in April 2014.
The Etiwanda fire burns near Rancho Cucamonga during a Santa Ana wind event in April 2014. Stuart Palley
The Rough fire burns in the Sequoia National Forest in August 2015.
The Rough fire burns in the Sequoia National Forest in August 2015. Stuart Palley
The Railroad fire burns in the Sierra National Forest near the town of Oakhurst on Sept. 1, 2017.
The Railroad fire burns in the Sierra National Forest near the town of Oakhurst on Sept. 1, 2017. Stuart Palley
The Lake fire burns in San Bernardino County
The Lake fire burns in San Bernardino County in 2015 after coming back to life and burning thousands more acres. Stuart Palley
The Shirley fire burns near Lake Isabella, Calif., in June 2014.
The Shirley fire burns near Lake Isabella, Calif., in June 2014. Stuart Palley
The El Portal fire burns above Foresta and El Portal near Yosemite National Park in July 2014.
The El Portal fire burns above Foresta and El Portal near Yosemite National Park in July 2014. Stuart Palley
