Photo exhibit captures night skies and California terrain aglow with wildfires

Photographer Stuart Palley has spent the last five years covering wildfires across California. An exhibition of his work, “Terra Flamma: Wildfires at Night” opens Saturday at the historic Santora building in Santa Ana. Palley mainly works at night so that the fires themselves become the main light source. He works with a digital camera and a tripod for long exposures.
He works alongside firefighters and has recently been awarded a contract to cover wildfires for the U.S. Forest Service.
The Santora building is at 205 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. The exhibit will run through Oct. 2.