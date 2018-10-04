Dodgers Dugout: Long and winding journey ends up in a familiar place

So, the big news to come out in the off days until Game 1 was the Dodgers announcing that Hyun-Jin Ryu, not Clayton Kershaw, would be starting today. Why? The Dodgers say it is to give both starters the same amount of rest. Ryu gets five days of rest before pitching today, Kershaw will have five before pitching tomorrow. And that may be true. That may be part of the reason. But does anyone think if Kerhsaw was pitching like he did a couple of seasons ago, the same decision would be made? No.