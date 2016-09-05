4-year-old boy killed in boating accident at Lake Arrowhead

A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pleasure boat at Lake Arrowhead on Sunday after falling over the side, authorities said.

Gideon Zilberstein, of Woodland Hills, was riding on the bow of the boat while it was pulling a skier when the accident occurred at about 4:20 p.m., said Olivia Bozek, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“When the skier fell, the boat operator turned to retrieve the skier,” Bozek said. “The child fell over the side and was struck by the boat.”

The child suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical providers at 4:33 p.m., Bozek said.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s department, she said.

louis.sahagun@latimes.com

Caption Weekend Roundup: 7 stories you can't miss "The Birth of a Nation" star Gabrielle Union speaks out; SpaceX rocket explodes; four Aurora movie massacre survivors ordered to pay theater chain; Hillary Clinton's advisor Huma Abedin splits with Anthony Weiner; Donald Trump outlines plans to crack down on illegal immigration; L.A. arsonist found guilty and $45,000 raised for immigrant teen. "The Birth of a Nation" star Gabrielle Union speaks out; SpaceX rocket explodes; four Aurora movie massacre survivors ordered to pay theater chain; Hillary Clinton's advisor Huma Abedin splits with Anthony Weiner; Donald Trump outlines plans to crack down on illegal immigration; L.A. arsonist found guilty and $45,000 raised for immigrant teen. Caption Scenes from The Taste 2016 opening night The Los Angeles Times' annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene is taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios’ backlot this weekend. The Los Angeles Times' annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene is taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios’ backlot this weekend.

@LouisSahagun