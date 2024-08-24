Three people drown in Central Valley, as drowning deaths rise across California and the country

Kern County deputy sheriffs and search and rescue workers retrieve a dead body from the Keyesville South area of the Kern River, in Lake Isabella, Calif., on July 1, 2017.

Three people drowned near a hiking area in Tulare County on Friday, the latest incidents in the state as drowning deaths are on the rise across California and the country.

Local media reported that the deaths happened around the Seven Teacups hiking area, which is near Johnsondale. The fire department initially responded to a possible drowning around 5:20 p.m. on Friday and arrived to find three people dead at the scene.

Another victim reportedly sustained major injuries. The Tulare County Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The deaths follow a summer of drownings across the state, including several in the American River in Northern California.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 18, the Placer County Sheriff’s office said a father jumped in after his son who was struggling in the American River. Another man saved his son, but the father went under and his body was later recovered from the water. It was reportedly the fifth drowning in the area.

At least four people have died on the Yuba River since the start of the year, according to media reports. Following two drownings in July, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public that the warnings shared by first responders and river advocates “are serious and meant to educate river patrons to the dangers of the swift and cold river water.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study showing that drowning deaths were on the rise in the United States, after decades of decline.

More than 4,500 people died due to drowning each year from 2020 to 2022 — 500 more per year compared to 2019, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends learning basic swimming and water safety skills, wearing a life jacket while boating and not drinking alcohol before or during swimming, boating, or other water activities.