Gunman carjacks pregnant woman, opens fire on officers in South L.A.

Police are searching for a gunman who fled on foot after carjacking a pregnant woman and opening fire on officers late Sunday evening in South Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a female victim who is 18 weeks pregnant was driving near Olympic and Washington boulevards at 10 p.m. Sunday when a male suspect carjacked her blue SUV.
The suspect opened fire at the officers, continued driving west and then jumped out of the car and fled on foot, Brown said.
No one was injured in the incident but police are still searching for the suspect.