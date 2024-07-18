‘You’re gonna get our baby killed’: Mother pleads as boyfriend flees police, livestreams car chase

A female passenger in a suspect car that led police in chase seen exiting the vehicle with an infant.

A suspect in an armed robbery led police on a high-speed pursuit around Los Angeles on Wednesday, and while television cameras captured the chase from their helicopters, the suspect himself recorded the chase on his Instagram Live with a mother and infant in the backseat.

The man, who was taken into custody by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, was one of three suspects in an armed robbery in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, according to KTLA. Sheriff’s department officials did not provide information on the suspect’s identity Thursday morning.

While two of the men were arrested, the third was picked up by his girlfriend, who had the suspect’s baby in the car as well, and began leading police on a chase through the streets of downtown Los Angeles and Hawthorne, according to the sheriff’s department.

During the chase, a confrontation between the suspect and the woman in his car unfolded, which was broadcast live on his Instagram account, according to KTLA.

“You’re not thinking about your baby right now,” the woman yelled at the suspect. “You’re gonna get our baby killed.”

“They gonna smoke me,” the suspect says in the video, referring to officers potentially shooting him.

“I don’t want to go back to jail,” he says at one point as the woman screams in the background.

“It’s over. It’s reality,” the woman responds.

She called on him to pull over.

The suspect was eventually arrested in Blair Hills on a dead-end street, according to KTLA.

After the mother and baby got out of the car, the suspect exited as well and hugged the two before putting his hands up and surrendering to sheriff’s deputies.

“Not only is this guy driving like a madman, not only does he have his 2-month-old daughter in the car and his child’s mother,” said deputy Tony Lomedico. “In situations like these the bad guys use the baby as a shield. It’s a great moment of cowardice.”

The man and woman were both taken into custody and LASD took the baby.